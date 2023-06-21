Accessibility-focused fishing event near Osoyoos a success

Photo: Sebastian Kanally

The annual Fishing Forever event in Osoyoos was attended by many smiling faces on the oasis of the Strohmann Pond during a rainy June 9 - 11 weekend.

The event’s focus is on promoting fishing for everyone with accessibility issues. The local event is one of 13 across BC supported by British Columbia Wildlife Federation (BCWF) and began nine years ago.

The event is largely organized by Mike Stiles who is passionate about advocating for people with accessibility issues to get out fishing, as he describes fishing as an “equalizer."

“It’s a very empowering activity, from a disability standpoint, because it’s an equalizer, you give somebody a fishing rod, it doesn’t matter how old, young, a severe disability, you can all catch the same fish,” he explained.

“You get a good day of fishing, where you might not usually get to,” Stiles explained. All the fishing rods are provided and lunch too.

Stiles, who uses a wheelchair himself, explained that he was hurt about 38 years ago, and had a very formative experience at a shooting range which led to him promoting these kinds of events.

Photo: Sebastian Kanally The Saturday morning Fishing Forever participants, including Stiles, and the participants from Mariposa gathering under a tent for some shelter from the rain.

He explained he went to “a local gun club, and it was against able-bodied people, and I went there that day, with an extreme disability feeling extremely disabled, and I won six matches in a row and I left with a completely different mindset, happy that I could do things.

“Fishing is the same thing. It’s one of the cheapest motivators and empowering activities a person with a disability can do. So I am extremely passionate about promoting it, it can change a person’s life.”

That experience changed his life and spurred him to create, motivate and empower people through activities like this.

Brian Strohmann was happy to see everyone having fun. “It’s neat to have days like this, to see the smiles on everyone’s faces, it’s very satisfying. It’s all about getting out and having fun.”

Strohmann explained that the pond is fed by a creek and the creek is fed by numerous springs, which they found out when they dug it. “Everything you see here I built, there was nothing here but raw bush 30 years ago.”

Also present at the event was Mariposa Gardens Retirement and Care Community, who sent a bus with five participants and five staff to the event. Other participants came down from Kelowna, and some set up campers on the property for the whole weekend.

Stiles’ daughter Claire was fishing with him, continuing to fish in the pouring rain and wouldn’t even come in for lunch, telling her father that “I can have lunch everyday, I don’t fish everyday”.

Mike is also working with the OIB and BC Parks, to try and get an accessible dock at Haynes Point in Osoyoos. He explained that they have received a little bit of funding to get some designs done.

“When we started this there were not a lot of accessible spots,” But he sees some improvements being made.

Stiles also explained that one of the things that makes this activity so empowering is that “it is expensive to have modifications for people with disabilities to sail for example, but a fishing rod is 50-100 bucks.”

Photo: Sebastian Kanally Mike Stiles and his daughter Claire enjoying the day of fishing.

The small and accessible pond, about 22 km east of Osoyoos is stocked with rainbow trout by Go Fish BC in support of the event. The Fishing Forever event is also supported by Brian and Carolyne Strohmann who offer up their exquisite pond, BCWF and Accessible Okanagan.

Jamie Long, who works in communications with BCWF’s Conservation Stewardship Team, explained that Fishing Forever is for conservation and advocacy, and is a program on its own to promote fishing with accessibility issues.

She continued to explain that “BCWF is doing other things towards making the outdoors more accessible, specifically around lakes, like dock installations, upgrades and enhancements to make them wheelchair accessible for example.”

Photo: Sebastian Kanally