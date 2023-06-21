Oliver Ambassadors introduce their 16 new candidates

Photo: Corey-lee Mills photo

The Oliver Ambassadors introduced 16 new candidates for the 2023 season on June 6.

Lilah, Brooklyn, Mehgen, Hailey, Hugo, Rowan, Faith, Kira, Kayla B., Gurleen, Logan, Ishmeen, Kayla K., Owen, Tavyen and Nathael took part in their first judged event, the introductory speech night. The night saw $3,000 raised for the program.

The sponsors for the new Ambassadors are Inner Visions Hair Design, Greyback Construction, Oliver Kiwanis, Knights of Columbus, OK Falls Volunteer Fire Department, Oliver Dental Care, Royal Canadian Legion Branch #97, Solomon Financial, Macagg Crushing, Struthers Tech, A&B Fruit Market, Remax Wine Country Realty, Backyard Farm Chef’s Table, Oliver Rotary Club, Oliver Elks Lodge, and Oliver Lions Club.

They will be volunteering at numerous events all summer and will have their Passion Speech night on September 12 and the Gala weekend on September 22, 23.