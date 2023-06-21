South Okanagan Secondary graduate finally receives government medal

Photo: Contributed

Mataya Leinor, a South Okanagan Secondary School graduate finally received her long awaited Governor General Bronze Medal for her 97 per cent average in the 2020-21 school year.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a delay in getting the official medals, as well as the fact that Leinor is away at school in Montreal now. Her mother had to bring her the medal on a recent trip.

The medal is the most prestigious award that Canadian students can receive and it is awarded to the graduating student with the highest average in their secondary school.

This medal recognizes the outstanding academic achievement of Leinor. She also received the Senior Academic Cup in 2021 as a result of her 97 per cent average in her top 80 credits required for graduation.