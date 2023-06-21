Early morning vehicle crash in Oliver leads to fines

Photo: Sebastian Kanally

A single vehicle crash on Saturday morning in Oliver saw a 44-year-old driver from Penticton receive $874 in tickets after crashing into a post and cement garbage container, ending up on a sidewalk.

On June 17, the Penticton resident allegedly dozed off behind the wheel during his commute to work resulting in the vehicle ending up on the northbound sidewalk of the 5800 block of Main Street in Oliver with severe front-end damage.

The BC Ambulance Service encountered the blue 1990 Pontiac 6000 at 3:45 a.m. that morning, and when the Oliver RCMP arrived on scene they found the driver being assessed by paramedics.

The Oliver Fire Department controlled traffic and ensured the vehicle was safely disabled and taken care of.

The driver did not sustain any injuries and explained that he fell asleep. No drugs or alcohol were suspected to be involved.

The 44-year-old driver was issued a violation ticket for having no insurance, the wrong plate number, and speed relative to conditions adding up to $874.