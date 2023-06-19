Dairy Queen in Oliver receives tax exemption for revitalization

Photo: Contributed

The Town of Oliver has agreed to enter into a 10 year tax exemption deal with the new Dairy Queen under the Revitalization Tax Exemption Bylaw.

This will result in an estimated total exemption of $62,901 over 10 years, based on the $609,000 in improvements calculated in the 2023 baseline assessment during the year of application.

The exemption means that in years one to five of the business, there will be a 100 per cent tax exemption on the improvements made to 6422 Main St. In year six there will be an 80 per cent exemption. The percentage will then dwindle each year until in year ten when there will be a 10 per cent exemption and nothing in the years thereafter.

The report to council, prepared by Connie Magoffin, Deputy Finance Officer, notes that a revitalization tax exemption is applicable to municipal taxes only, and the property will continue to be taxed on land assessment, which was assessed at $535,000.

When the exemption is granted, other taxpayers are subsidizing the tax base short term for the long term benefits of revitalizing the area.

This building qualifies as it is in the downtown commercial revitalization zone, and 10 years is the maximum allowable under the exemption bylaw.

Oliver Town Council moved this unanimously, and made a further motion that the Tax Exemption Bylaw come back to council for further consideration of the bylaw as a whole.