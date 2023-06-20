Curling Club in Oliver gets six more years

Photo: Sebastian Kanally

A new six year lease for the Oliver Curling Club building and proposed addition have been approved by Oliver town council.

The club’s lease was approved following a brief period after their lease expired on April 30, 2023.

On Feb. 13, 2023, the town was directed to renew the lease to accommodate the club’s application for a Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Grant Application.

The town has been waiting on the floor plan for the proposed additions to the building because the agreement had to go back to town council instead of being expedited through a modification agreement because of the proposed additions.

The curling club is adding room for an elevator and accessible washrooms.

The lease begins May 1, 2023 and goes to April 30, 2029 with rent being $1 per year.

The Oliver Curling Club is responsible for operating the facility with the exception of maintaining the parking lot.