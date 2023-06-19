Questions of oversight in Oliver prompts proposed changes

Photo: File photo.

Councillor David Mattes in Oliver has brought a motion to council to bring more oversight to the process of servicing requirements that are tied to the Development and Servicing Bylaw 1300.

The motion is intended to provide oversight for the chief administrative officer’s (CAO) director of operations decisions regarding subdivisions and development servicing and particularly deciding to take cash in lieu over requiring developers to construct things like sidewalks.

This motion was brought to the committee of the whole meeting on May 23 and was on the floor for discussion. Council did approve bringing the motion to the next council meeting to be discussed more and possibly moved.

The issue was discussed again at the Committee of the Whole meeting on June 12. Mattes explained that council will continue to discuss the matter at a further date.

Mattes’ motion is specifically directed at “the lack of oversight by staff or council of director of operations’ decisions regarding lowering servicing requirements or accepting cash in lieu of required works.”

“I think today, with the discussion regarding the trail, has given some examples of why we need oversight. We need oversight at all levels. To have one person making all the decisions regarding whether there will be street lights or won't be street lights, whether there will be parking or won't be parking, that's too much authority in the hands of that one person,” Mattes explained on May 23.

Wayne Anderson, acting CAO, said in the meeting that “I see there are lots of situations where this could come up, but I definitely would love council’s feedback in some of those processes for sure, because you guys represent the community and I think it's important that we do have feedback.”