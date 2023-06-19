Osoyoos Museum officially opens thanks to community support

Photo: Don Urquhart Guests at the opening of the Osoyoos Museum peruse the collection

The much awaited official opening of the Osoyoos & District Museum and Archives took place over the weekend with special tribute paid to the community for substantial monetary, trades and volunteer support that enabled it.

"We're very proud to say this is the Osoyoos Museum and it was built by Osoyoos, for Osoyoos," said Kara Burton, Executive Director of the museum at the official opening Friday June 16.

"It's been a monumental task and everyone of you that has contributed to it financially, through volunteer hours and just general support and being champions for the Osoyoos Museum."

Like much of what makes Osoyoos tick, volunteers have made the museum possible. Almost incalculable it's estimated that volunteer hours run in the hundreds of thousands.

Photo: Don Urquhart The Osoyoos Museum's Kara Burton presents a thank you gift to Larry Stone..

Osoyoos Museum board member Mat Hassen says museum society estimates that volunteer time and service saved between $250,000 to $500,000 on the project.

Out of the $2 million spent on the project, after the property acquisition, only $600,000 came from government grants with the rest coming from donations, fundraising and service in-kind.

"We made a commitment to the people of Osoyoos and District A [in 2011] that if they can buy this property then we would raise the money to turn this into a museum, and then we would not ask for further taxpayer money. And we are honoured that commitment to the end," Hassen said.

The opening featured an evening event on Friday attended by nearly 100 people - catered by Aboriginal Joe and wine from Moon Curser - for donors and key supporters followed by a public opening with barbeque on Saturday. The event coincided with the 60th anniversary of the first Osoyoos museum opening on June 15, 1963.

"We are celebrating 60 years of service as a museum, but also the grand opening of the new building," says Burton. "It was a long, long process," she says of the process that began for her in 2011, a couple of months before the referendum vote over purchasing a new building for the museum at a cost of $1.26 million.

That vote, on June 4, 2011 returned a two-thirds majority support for the purchase of the former home of Home Hardware to secure a new building for the museum.

Osoyoos Museum Society Board member Matt noted that the project would not have been possible without extensive community support, particularly local trades who pivoted during the pandemic to continue working on the building, and honouring their original quotes despite cost increases. .

"Over 90 per cent of the money we spent on this project went to local and local area companies and many offered financial and in-kind donations to help us with this project," he said.

A special tribute to these local contractors, many who have not set foot inside the building since doing their particular job, is being held later this week with burgers and beer in thanks for their contribution.

Special thanks also went to Larry Stone who put years of industrial construction management into countless hours organizing the construction process. The Rotary Club of Osoyoos was also highlighted for its sponsoring of one of the rooms in the basement of the facility.

Photo: Don Urquhart Past and present board members along with office staff: (l-r) Janine Salmond, Tom Burton, Kara Burton, Martha Collins, Celeste Pio, Mat Hassen, Ginny Greb, Larry Stone, Leslie Anderson.

The process has been a long and winding road with ownership only coming on January 1, 2020 and the museum wasting no time with Burton taking the first swing of the sledgehammer one day later.

She says that from the decision to purchase in 2011 and the ultimate start of construction in 2020 was, "disappointing", on the positive side "it gave us more time to plan and to fundraise and to get our ducks in a row."

When asked whether this is the best museum in all of small town BC, Burton is demure. "We would like to think so," she grins.” Many small town museums are in buildings similar to where the Osoyoos Museum used to be located (the old curling rink).

Photo: Don Urquhart Mat Hassen

"We've had a few other museum directors and curators come and visit us already and they're jealous. They are looking at us how we used to look at Kelowna. And we would think ‘one day’ . . . but this is our one day - we've arrived. And now we can just keep building on it," she says.

"We have been successful because of the collective action here in the community of getting involved and supporting by donating, or contributing and by persevering, and sometimes just willing it to happen.

“So well done and thank you for all of your support, your work, your contribution, your sustained commitment to making this a reality," Hassen said.