Highway to Healing gets a lift from Cactus Jalopies donation

Photo: Don Urquhart JF Launier (left) presents a cheque to Brock Jackson, Board Member of the Highway to Healing Society on behalf of Cactus Jalopies.

The Cactus Jalopies car show assisted two local organizations - the Royal Canadian Legion Osoyoos and the Rotary Club of Osoyoos - with fundraising efforts through two beer gardens hosted by the organizations, and donated all monies taken in through the "admission by donation" at the event.

Rather than donating 50 per cent of the admissions Cactus Jalopies donated the full amount which totalled $5,100.

"We're just absolutely thrilled to receive this from Cactus Jalopies," said Brock Jackson, Board Member of the Highway to Healing Society.

"We know how hard they work and what a great event it is for the town of Osoyoos and to be able to benefit from the generosity of all the attendees it's just so heartwarming, so a big thanks to Cactus Jalopies all the organizers and all the donators at the event."

The Highway to Healing Support Society (H2H) was formed in 2013 as a community project of the Rotary Club of Oliver.

In the years leading up to the formation of H2H, Rotarians were aware of several local families who found themselves having to travel to access health care for their ill or injured child. Although many supports were available to the families, expenses related to travel had no financial support.

Since its inception in 2013, the registered charity has provided over $50,000 of financial assistance to over 30 families on over 70 occasions.

For more information or to donate visit highwaytohealing.org or email [email protected]