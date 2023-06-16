Awards ceremony in Oliver sees many students honoured for their talents

Photo: Sebastian Kanally All the winners of the schools larger awards that come with getting their names on trophies and plaques.

South Okanagan Secondary School’s Hornets Nest was full of teen spirit on June 15 when the faculty handed out their annual school awards to the students.

This annual ceremony gives out numerous awards in multiple areas, such as school spirit, athletics, volunteering, art, drama, home economics, trades, and academic awards.

The ceremony’s first award though was not related directly to the school. Guests Estelle Pavan, President of Legion Branch 97 in Oliver, and Patrick Hampson, second Vice President of the branch presented an award to Lilah Smith who placed 3rd in the country for the annual poster contest held by the Legion in the black and white category.

Out of the many awards that were given out there was the Merit Award where nominees demonstrate improvement in their academic growth along with a noted improvement in attitude, attendance, engagement, and success.

The Service Award goes to students who volunteer themselves without the expectation of any return. Students who volunteer their time to support activities and events for students, staff or school community.

Photo: Sebastian Kanally Lilah Smith receiving recognition for placing 3rd in the country in the Legion's black and white poster contest.