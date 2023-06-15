Stage one water restrictions declared in Oliver

Photo: Pixabay

Low water levels across the province have now made their way to Oliver with stage one water restrictions now in place as of June 15.

Stage one water restrictions represent dry and mild conditions and are an indication of low water reserves. In stage one, the intention is to encourage water conservation by 10 per cent for domestic and irrigation usage.

Town council unanimously approved the staff recommendation on June 12, which means that outdoor watering not associated with food crops through agricultural irrigation, is allowed only three days per week. This excludes drip irrigation and hand watering.

The report presented to council by Kelly Mercer, director of operations with the Town of Oliver, notes that according to the Provincial Drought Level Map, the Okanagan is currently in Level 2, despite Oliver just now announcing stage one restrictions.

Oliver’s implementation of these restrictions comes on the heels of Osoyoos recently declaring stage two water restrictions.

While these restrictions for Oliver are in place, the town is encouraging voluntary water usage reductions “by way of restricting domestic system outdoor water usage to a maximum of three days per week.”

The report does point to the more concerning side of this reality, noting that “triggers indicating a Stage 2 drought and provincial drought levels indicating a stage 2 drought this early into 2023, it may be an indication of future water shortages.”

These water restrictions apply to all water supplied by the town. These restrictions do not apply to “the use of rainwater, gray water, recycled, reclaimed or other sources of water outside the domestic and irrigation systems.”

Town staff is also intending on bringing forward a new water conservation bylaw in July. The report notes that this is for the purposes of clarifying responsibilities and days of watering per stage of declared drought.

The bylaw being brought forward will also “clarify triggers for domestic, irrigation, reclaimed water systems, and appropriate actions to take.”