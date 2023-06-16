Osoyoos bylaw amendments pave the way for safe e-travel

Photo: Unsplash The new Bylaw details what is considered an e-bike versus electric kick scooters.

With use of e-bikes and electric kick scooters increasing all across the province, the Town of Osoyoos has begun the process of amending its traffic and ticketing bylaws to promote the safety of riders, pedestrians, and drivers alike.

The bylaw amendments detailed below were given first, second, and third readings by Osoyoos council on April 11 of this year. They were officially approved by Associate Deputy Minister of Highways and Regional Services Kevin Richter in the interim and have been adopted by council as of their May 23 meeting.

Several terms were first clarified to ensure that everyone would understand the new bylaws in the same way, such as “bicycle lane” for the spaces designated for users of non-motorized vehicles or “motor-assisted” cycles with motors less than 50cc, “cycle” for a device propelled by human power, and “electric cycle” for those classified as motor-assisted.

“E-scooter,” it should be noted, only refers to the electric kick scooters that were introduced to town by the Electric Kick Scooter Pilot Project Regulation. Mobility scooters and power wheelchairs are not included in or covered by the new traffic bylaws.

Many of the new usage bylaws follow pre-existing regulations for cyclists, simply adding electric cycles and e-scooters: riders must stay off the sidewalks of highways and bridges, avoid use of walking paths in public parks, dismount to use marked crosswalks, keep to the right when on highways and in bicycle lanes when available, and use lights and reflective devices at night.

On multi-use pathways, electric cycles and e-scooters will be expected to yield the right of way to pedestrians and either sound a horn or verbally warn other users before overtaking and passing them. They must also maintain lower speeds on these pathways to keep all users safe.

Electric cyclists will not be allowed to carry more people than their bike is built for and will be expected to sit properly astride their seat. Riding side by side on the highway or attached in any way to a motor vehicle are also forbidden.

Helmet laws have also been extended to e-bike and e-scooter riders, though exceptions will still be made for people for whom wearing a helmet would interfere with their religious practice, no helmet of sufficient size is commercially available, or a medical exemption has been given by the Superintendent of Motor Vehicles.