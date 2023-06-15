A combination of insurance, regulation and permit issues

Photo: Greg Reely Front row seat to one of the biggest Canada Day fireworks displays in the country. Insurance, permits and regulatory issues appear to have created a perfect storm that snuffed out the fuse of Osoyoos’ hallmark Cherry Fiesta/Canada Day fireworks this year.

The sudden cancellation of the event has seen rampant speculation and finger-pointing since the surprise announcement by organizers on Monday night.

The statement released by the volunteer-based Osoyoos Fireworks Committee offered little concrete information on the reasons behind the decision but suggested the town administration is to blame with the committee’s Annette Star later placing blame on the town’s fire chief in a conversation with the Times Chronicle.

In the statement, Star says, “permitting changes at the municipal level has resulted in numerous requests and delays,” which made it impossible to plan and execute the event.

The Times Chronicle has spoken with three of four key parties that impact the event’s planning and execution. Aside from Star this also includes Mayor Sue McKortoff, and Rod Risling Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) of Osoyoos. The fourth key person is Osoyoos Fire Rescue Chief Corey Kortmeyer who is out of town and unreachable for comment.

Large visitor numbers

While the fireworks have been running smoothly for 25 years (as part of the 73-year-old Cherry Fiesta celebration) the massive event last year which police estimate topped more than 20,000 visitors in town forced the realization that the event may not have kept pace with current regulatory and safety requirements and best practices.

Aside from the issue of crowd size, the lack of RCMP presence in the water last year to keep boaters at a safe distance due to the shooting incident at White Sand Beach simply compounded the safety issue as does concern that federal regulatory requirements under the Explosives Regulations were not being met.

“That was kind of a wakeup call for everybody because the police and the police boat were across the lake at the White Sand shooting and it was probably the largest crowd we have had at the fireworks,” McKortoff said.

She notes that after it was over town staff and the fire chief came to the conclusion that “we’ve got to look at this, we’ve got to sort of tidy this up and make sure we’re doing things legally and safely for next year.”

Bylaw loophole closed

This was tackled in town council in February this year when elected officials moved to close a bylaw loophole that exempted Canada Day fireworks from requiring a permit. That move was solidified on Tuesday (June 13) when amendments to the Good Neighbour Bylaw (Part 7 – Explosives and Fireworks) were signed off.

Being exempt from the requirement of a permit meant no formal safety plans were detailed to first responders, creating a potentially dangerous situation, something that did not sit well with Kortmeyer.

Star says the committee had no knowledge of the new permit requirement until late May. She also notes that site planning took place in February but “it took until the end of May for the fire chief to tell us where we could shoot [the fireworks] off from.”

“So that was a big delay” that was ultimately compounded by other problems according to Star. “Because we start fundraising on May 1 and Frank [Zandvliet] usually starts preparing music with Ken [Repkow] from Rebel Love in February. So, it’s been a whole big kerfuffle,” she says.

Photo: Greg Reely

Both Risling and McKortoff insist there have been active meetings between the fireworks committee, the fire department and town staff led by Gerald Davis, Director of Community Services and members of his team.

“There have been numerous meetings with our town staff and the Osoyoos Fireworks Committee to try and see what we can do to work through this,” the mayor confirmed.

Similarly, Risling notes: “We started talking about the fireworks process in and around February,” with a focus on the things that needed to be done to ensure the safety of everyone and that it follows the proper regulations.

"All the events in our community are done by incredible volunteers so we’re more of the facilitator,” he adds.

Federal regulations

Star continues: “On top of that we had to have everybody that worked with Frank to set up the fireworks get their licences. “We didn’t know about that,”, adding they paid for that themselves.

This is in fact an existing requirement under the federal Explosives Regulations and is obtained through Industry Canada. Star also indicated that the town basically evicted them from their storage facility based on the fact the town’s insurance did not allow it.

Risling says significant discussion was held on possible storage alternatives, “this building versus that building” and at the end of the day, various options are available.

He says storage was not an issue and going forward a longer-term solution would need to be developed. “But that does not play into the cancellation of the fireworks,” he emphasized.

Insurance hurdle

But the biggest hurdle was still to come, and it revealed a potentially risky situation that might have existed for many years – that there was no actual insurance for the fireworks portion of Cherry Fiesta/Canada Day.

McKortoff explains that when the Osoyoos Festival Society applied for insurance when the company heard there would be fireworks, the application was flatly rejected.

Over the years the Festival Society has largely assumed that the fireworks portion was included in the overall insurance. “We’re not sure if this is something that is new,” McKortoff – who as previous head of the society’s Cherry Fiesta organizing committee for more than a decade - says the insurance companies never asked and it was “never on the form”.

She acknowledges that it’s entirely possible that there was no insurance cover for the fireworks portion all these years. “That’s the scary part,” she says.

“It’s possible because now after Covid things have changed and provincial and federal legislation maybe changed a couple of years ago and now they’re looking at all these things to make sure they’re done properly,” she adds.

Star notes that because of this insurance issue, Zandvliet then applied for fireworks event coverage under his own company, but at the time of writing still had not received a confirmation from the insurance company.

Permit stalls

And while Star suggests that because their permit application has been with Kortmeyer since May 31, he is “procrastinating”, Risling points to the lack of insurance as the holdup.

Risling says that insurance is a requirement for the permit. “I know the permit application was reviewed and that was the first thing that came out of it – the insurance was not there.”

He added: “I think there’s a lot of misinformation because honestly, the town is not going to hold up something like this event, there’s no way he would operate like that, he just wouldn’t do that, Risling said in reference to the suggestion the permit is being intentionally stalled.

“I think one of the issues is that there were several people involved [from the fireworks committee] and some of that communication is not transferred to everyone completely,” he added.

In the end, the insurance for the fireworks display is still pending, a permit that presumably cannot be issued without that insurance and fundraising from local businesses which Star normally starts in early May barely partially got underway.

Back with a vengeance

This leaves only the bottle drive money which even with permits would make it impossible just two weeks from July 1 to even purchase fireworks, all conspiring to make the event a non-starter.

Solutions to the various problems are already being worked out, with Davis suggesting that the Fireworks Committee transform itself into a non-profit, similar to the Festival Society, which will help smoothen out the process.

The committee has agreed and will soon begin working on that process. Star says a bottle drive fundraising effort this weekend will continue as they build for next year.

Reflecting on the fact the event won’t happen this year, Star says, “Frank and I are devastated. It’s a tough one,” she says admitting tears were spilled. “But next year we will be back with a vengeance,” she laughs.