Contentious decisions made on Ditch Trail project in Oliver

Photo: Town of Oliver The two options for the bridge location. Bridge Option One, in green, is where council has decided to locate the bridge.

The proposed Ditch Trail was in front of Oliver Town Council once again, resulting in the approval of a controversial bridge location as opposed to being moved further south into Agricultural Land Reserve at extra cost.

The decision to approve the location of the bridge facing the middle of the alley towards Panorama Cr. was passed in a split vote that required Councillor Terry Schafer to provide a tie breaking vote on May 23.

Council also approved building a smaller and flatter bridge that does not extend as far onto either side of the canal.

The location was controversial because residents of Panorama Cr., in particular 975 and 967, expressed privacy concerns over people crossing the bridge being able to look straight into their property.

Owner of 975 Panorama Cr. expressed this concern in the public question period after the decision was made, saying “we are not just being paranoid, this isn’t about paranoia, but when people cross that bridge, they will be looking straight into my bedroom and my sons bedroom downstairs. It can’t be avoided.”

David Michelle, who lives on Fairview road also addressed council, saying that “the devil is in the details, in this case the devil is in the orientation of the bridge, so if it’s angled one way or the other it will be looking right into somebody’s house, but if we do it in such a way that it does just look directly down that lane, then at least that will mitigate some of the privacy concerns.”

Councillor Aimee Grice tried to explain in response that it was a tough decision but she has to take into consideration what is best for the community as a whole.

Councillor David Mattes said he supports Grice’s position, while also saying “there are ways to block a view and I am not sure that is our responsibility to worry about that piece of it.”

During council’s discussion, Councillor Petra Veintimilla expressed that she would be interested in looking into getting the ALR applications and pushing the bridge to that southern location so that when people are coming across the bridge they are looking into the vineyard. This position had the support of both Water Councillors, Rick Machial and Bhupinder Dhaliwal.

Grice, supported the original location saying that it is what council wants to accomplish: “creating basically a direct path from Rockcliffe Rd. to go into the downtown core, creating a walkable community which was the purpose of this project.”

Mayor Martin Johansen, agreed with Grice and Mattes, supporting the current proposed location of the bridge, but doesn’t understand why they need such a large bridge, he would prefer a smaller bridge that is not as wide and doesn’t go as far onto either side while being flatter.

The reason the proposed bridge was so large, Wayne Anderson acting CAO explained, was for maintenance and snow clearing.

Along with the bridge location, council was updated about barriers designed to prevent motorbikes from accessing the trail at four locations, Similkameen, Skajit, Panorama and Road 2, but wouldn’t be constructed until phase two of the project.

Anderson also explained that the town has been looking into Eco paving the trail, which is “cheaper than gravel and paving, and it would create a hard surface for maintenance and accessibility,” which no one had any issue with.