Osoyoos' annual Canada Day fireworks cancelled by organizers

The much anticipated annual Canada Day fireworks display in Osoyoos has been unexpectedly this evening as the Osoyoos Fireworks Festival Committee announced the news in a press statement this evening.

The annual event said to be one of the largest in the country after Ottawa, has been a regular feature of the Cherry Fiesta/Canada Day celebrations for 25 years, except for the pandemic pause.

An estimated 20,000+ people flood into Osoyoos for the annual parade, celebrations in Gyro Park, and of course the fireworks later in the day.

"Despite commencing the planning of this annual event last February, permitting changes at the municipal level has resulted in numerous requests and delays. These delays have made it impossible for our volunteer committee to plan and execute this world class event by Canada Day," the fireworks committee said in a press statement this evening (June 13).

Osoyoos town council closed a loophole that exempted Canada Day fireworks from requiring a permit in February of this year, bringing the town in line with best practices under Industry Canada in a bid to enhance the safety of the annual display.

Previously, being exempt from the requirement of a permit meant no formal safety plans were detailed to first responders, creating a potentially dangerous situation.

With an ever larger crowd each year safety concerns have been growing with the 2022 display seeing reports of boats getting too close to the firework ignition platform to the point where in one unverified case cited on social media, fireworks were said to have ricocheted off of the hull of a spectator boat.

Back in February of this year, Osoyoos Fire Rescue Chief Corey Kortmeyer said: “The changes ensure safety measures outlined in the Explosives Act and Regulations are being met regardless if it is a Town of Osoyoos sanctioned event or not.”

The change to local regulations was approved by council four months ago on Feb. 14, 2023.

“All displays in the Town of Osoyoos require a special permit regardless of a Town-sanctioned fireworks display. These changes no longer exempt any displays from the bylaw requirements,” the fire chief said at the time.

Official Town of Osoyoos displays were however given a waiver of the $50 permit fee.

It's not clear where the problems in permitting arose and neither the head of the fireworks committee Annette Star nor Osoyoos Mayor Sue McKortoff responded to Times Chronicle queries on Tuesday evening. The fire chief is out of town and unavailable for comment.

The Times Chronicle understands that a permit has to be approved by the town and the person lighting off the fireworks must have a Fireworks Operator Certificate from the Explosives Regulatory Division of Industry Canada.

This is the standard requirement across the country and again the Times Chronicle understands Osoyoos has been historically tardy at meeting this basic standard.

The statement from the fireworks committee continued: "The volunteers, including the Pyrotechnic team of 12 members, works tirelessly behind the scenes to order, pack and execute the annual event for the enjoyment of families in the community and from across the region.

"We are deeply proud of our community, volunteers and the success of this event in the past years! This was an emotional decision to make and we are very sad to have to share this news with our Community.

"We hope we can work with the local council and Fire Chief to bring it back next year!"