Low reservoir level sparks Osoyoos fire protection concern

Photo: Don Urquhart The 402 Reservoir at Strawberry Creek is fed by the main 340 South Reservoir.

Fire protection concerns have led Osoyoos to implement Stage 1 water restrictions as "excessive demand" is outpacing supply, leaving reservoir levels at only 40 per cent of capacity.

Council voted unanimously in support of a staff recommendation to move to Stage 1 effective immediately as demand has jumped 55 per cent and well pumps are running nearly 24 hours a day.

In a report to council, Jared Brounstein, Director of Operational Services, warned of the need for "additional awareness and urgency" amongst the public on the current water capacity state.

"Our demand is currently out passing our production and we are losing reservoir capacity in the a.m.," he said.

"Reservoir management is key to providing the community with both potable water and fire protection, and with reservoir levels hitting below 40 per cent, fire protection capacity becomes a concern."

For the first seven days of June 2023, a total of 70,831 m3 of water was produced which is a 25,361 m3 increase over the same time period in 2022. But concomitantly there has been a 55 per cent increase in demand over this time period.

"Administration has concerns with maintaining these demands over the long term as pump runtimes are already approaching 24 hours per day," Brounstein said.

On June 7 the Max Hour Demand (MHD) reached approximately 295 l/s which is 75 l/s over the town's available production of 220 l/s.

This has put a strain on the 340 reservoir site which saw the reservoir level drop to 38 per cent of its capacity.

The two-basin 340 South Reservoir at the end of 74th Ave. supplies nearly 80 per cent of Osoyoos' water needs. This main reservoir also feeds into the 402 Reservoir at Strawberry Creek and the Dividend Ridge Reservoir.

Brounstein said that with this demand, "we far exceed our safety factor" of 160 l/s.

"Our reservoirs do recover over the day, but that continues to have negative effects on our pumps as we start to see not just three of our production sites running 24 hours per day, but our other production sites reaching 24 hours per day to address the excessive demand."

He added that previous attempts at implementing water restrictions have not yielded "anticipated results". As a result the town will take "more aggressive steps" on education and ticketing those that do not comply with the restriction requirements.

Future water restrictions may also be implemented without council pre-support, he added.