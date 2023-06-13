Town of Osoyoos truck spray painted by vandals on Cottonwood Drive

Photo: Don Urquhart Osoyoos town hall.

Rod Risling, the town's Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) says a town truck was vandalized on Monday night (June 12). "Unfortunately one of our work trucks was spray painted when it was siting on Cottonwood Drive."

He is asking if anybody saw any suspicious activity along Cottonwood Drive to contact the police. "They certainly were at the vehicle for an extended period of time because I think they spray painted every single piece of the vehicle," Risling added.

"The police do a great job but it's also up to each of us living in the community to keep an eye open for suspicious activity."

Noting that the reasons for spray painting the vehicle are unknown, Sgt. Jason Bayda, Osoyoos detachment commander said that if the perpetrators are upset with the town, this act of vandalism just costs taxpayers even more money.