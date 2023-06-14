Rash of thefts in March result of travelling thieves

Photo: Don Urquhart RCMP Osoyoos Detachment.

Travelling criminals have been responsible for a rash of catalytic converter thefts in Osoyoos and neighbouring communities according to Sgt. Jason Bayda, Osoyoos detachment commander.

Based on the first quarter statistics, the primary crime in town was catalytic converter theft, particularly in March, he said during a presentation to council on June 13.

"It appears from our analysis that there were travelling criminals coming through and they hit our neighbouring communities the day before us, then hit us and continued on," he said.

These thefts are tough crimes to stop, he said, because the material in them is worth a lot of money.

"Our regional office out of Penticton has done a great job in liaising with the metal recycling companies in the Okanagan, and we know none of these companies are accepting these items," Bayda said.

He added that the RCMP don't know where these stolen converters are ending up, but they believe somewhere in the Lower Mainland.

The only real protection is to have an automotive shop weld a sort of skid plate-type protector on the bottom of the vehicle, he said.

Taking only 30 seconds to cut off the device, thieves operate both at night and in broad daylight.

"If they get under a vehicle and catalytic converter isn't easily seen or accessed, that's going to save yourself from a theft. But there is the cost of having that installed. And it's not just here. It's absolutely everywhere but it's going on."

Property crime remains Osoyoos' number one crime, with Bayda saying it's "not high by any means, it's just a crime of opportunity." Violent crime is considerably low compared to other places, and on par with how it normally is here, he said adding, "I'm quite pleased with how the stats are right now."

Mayor Sue McKortoff asked if the detachment was ready for the annual summer influx of visitors. Bayda said he has extra officers coming for the Cherry Fiesta/Canada Day long weekend and is looking to bring in BC Sheriffs to assist at the fireworks as was done last year.