Harvest Hut in Oliver returning to old model

Photo: File photo Caitlyn Bennett (right), the brainchild behind the Harvest Hut project.

The Harvest Hut in Oliver is planning a return to operating normally, beginning Monday July 3, after experiencing a couple of Covid-19 impacted years.

Caitlyn Bennett presented an update to council at the town’s meeting on May 23, explaining the volunteer run project’s intentions to run the Town of Oliver initiative like it was pre-pandemic. This means anyone in the community, whether gardeners or farmers can bring their donations to help the community.

The Harvest Hut began in 2018 as one piece of the Food Secure Oliver Plan. Bennett explained that “the original premise was to share what you have and take what you need. So anybody in the community could bring their extra produce . . . then anyone in the community, regardless of their income could come and take fruits and vegetables as they needed.”

Bennett further explained that in 2020 there was an “almost 100 per cent drop off” in donations from the community. The Harvest Hut then had to go directly to farmers.

“Without these farmers allowing volunteers to pick excess fruit from their fields that wasn’t being sold, we would have had almost zero contributions.”

Coun. Aimee Grice said that she is “so glad to see that the Harvest Hut is still running.” Coun. Petra Veintimilla also expressed her appreciation, saying that “I love the Harvest Hut” and in particular its original concept of sharing what you have and taking what you need.

Veintimilla further noted that this should be promoted as a space where community comes together to meet, build relationships and share.

The Harvest Hut Operates on Monday nights from 5-7 p.m. beginning on July 3 at the Kinsmen Splash Park lot off Fairview Drive.