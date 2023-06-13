Anarchist Mountain focused on Fire Smart for over a decade

Photo: AMFRS Anarchist Mountain residents turn out for annual Fire Smart day.

As vast portions of Canada burn, the fight against wildfires will increasingly rely on the Fire Smart program, and its one that will only continue to grow in importance particularly when it comes to home insurance.

"It's a really important piece of the puzzle in the fight against wildfire," said Urs Grob Chief of the Anarchist Mountain Fire Department (AMFD) which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. The volunteer department handles everything from wildfires and structure fires to medical first responding and rope and road rescue.

"The reality is if there is a big wildfire, the fire department alone has not a big chance," Grob warns. "Together with Fire Smart it is a possibility to save the houses and save the area. So the Fire Smart program is really an important piece of the puzzle and of fighting the fire."

The importance of this cannot be understated as home insurance is now being clouded by the smoke of wildfires. Insurance companies are, in some cases, denying insurance for homes in wildfire zones where no preventative action has been taken or if a wildfire is active in that area. If losses mount, so too will insurance premiums.

None of this is lost on Fire Smart Canada, a 20-year-old national program that helps Canadians increase neighbourhood resilience to wildfire and minimize its negative impacts.

Gerry Moran, program lead for the Anarchist Mountain Fire Rescue Society (AMFRS) Wildfire Prevention and Anarchist Mountain Fire Dept. says the program is quickly being reoriented to what is called the FireSmart Home Partners Program.

The core of this program revolves around Wildfire Mitigation Specialists - specially trained wildfire experts - that are certified to do assessments on homes and if they meet the requirements of Fire Smart Canada, will be issued a Certificate of Mitigation.

“You can take this certificate to your insurance company and ask for a rebate or even more importantly, at times of a wildfire when insurance companies are denying insurance if you've got the Certificate of Mitigation you’re ok,” he says.

Last year Moran and his small team gave out their first certificate of mitigation and “I'm hoping this year that we might have dozens of people.” He notes its not uncommon to not qualify “right off the bat” because there is a comprehensive list of items to fulfill.

At the annual Fire Smart event held by the AMFRS local residents of Anarchist Mountain learned the importance of the program, alongside practical Fire Smart tips for preparing a property for wildfire season.

Also on the agenda was emergency preparedness which the AMFRS’ Helen Malloy prefaced with a short history on how the mountain community's emergency notification and preparation evolved over the years.

From early “telephone trees” in which each person contacted two community members and they in turn contacted two more, the system has evolved just as the community has with over 500 occupied addresses on the mountain now.

"Cell phones are much more prevalent, and other systems have come into place on a Canada-wide basis, provincial-basis, and regional basis," says Malloy.

She said that emergency preparedness is a new role that the AMFRS has taken on. The society was formed two years ago in part because the fire department is tax funded which means it cannot apply for grants, whereas the society can and enables it to act as the fundraising vehicle for the department.

Noting the evacuation that was mandated during the 2021 Nk'Mip Creek wildfire, Malloy said that with ongoing climate change the "likelihood is that we'll have more emergencies instead of less."

She added that "preparing for an emergency before it happens will make you safer, more comfortable, help you manage some of the anxiety."

"We want everybody to have an emergency plan for how to react when you've only got minutes. If you spent a little bit of effort planning, hopefully it kicks in automatically and you're ready to go.

She added that an emergency plan is important citing the example of a local resident who gets a call in the middle of the night because a truck has rolled over and started a fire along the highway and it's roaring up to their house.

"If everybody walks away from the event today, with a written emergency plan, I think it'll be a big success," Malloy said.

Photo: AMFRS On the border: Anarchist Mountain Fire Dept. lieutenants (left to right) - Gerry Moran, Reg Forster and Mike Arychuk.

Ahead of the game in terms of most small communities, Anarchist has been an official Fire Smart recognized community for 11 years. “We organize a yearly fire smart day like this to educate members of the community, especially new members about what Fire Smart is," says Moran.

“There's the educational component and then there's a second component where we all get together roll up our sleeves and do a bit of fire smarting."

Moran notes there is significant money available from the province as it pivots rapidly towards prevention. The AMFRS is well placed for this given its long focus on the program.

One of aspects it's focusing on this year is helping out neighbours in need. “The idea is we've got a number of people here that are getting a bit elderly. They love living up here but they can't manage the properties anymore so we're gonna try this year to help people out,” Moran says.

The idea is for neighbours to identify those in need and “champion” a collective effort to Fire Smart their property.

The society also has a variety of tools available at a $10 a day loan fee to cover maintenance costs that residents can borrow.

The AMFRS is one of 11 Canadian communities awarded $15,000 under a new program of wildfire prevention grants enabling it to defend against trans-border fires on the mountain.

The program was developed through a partnership between the Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company, the Institute for Catastrophic Loss Reduction (ICLR) and FireSmart Canada. Wawanesa is awarding a total of $150,000 to communities across Canada this year and the Times Chronicle understands its likely to continue next year at least.