Junior Triathlon in Oliver a success

Photo: Sebastian Kanally

High spirits, jubilant smiles, and displays of good sportsmanship filled the atmosphere during the junior triathlon held this past Sunday.

On June 11, a total of 39 children and their families gathered at Oliver Community Park to participate in a triathlon engaging in swimming, biking, and running as they made their way to the finish line.

There was “a lot of positive energy, it's excellent, we even had people crossing the finish line holding hands, and it's just a really positive day all around,” Kai Kaplan, one of the event coordinators said.

Kaplan, alongside Enola Mills from Parks and Recreation were the coordinators on scene setting the field up and helping to run it with the support of 15 volunteers. Behind the scenes, there was lots of “organizing, getting people registered and the Parks and Recreation department working together, to get that all organized,” Kaplan explained.

The race was divided into age groups, each with their own designated number of laps they needed to complete. The children cycled approximately one kilometre per lap while running approximately 550 metres per lap.

They began at the sound of the air horn by jumping into the pool for the swimming segment. Upon completing the required number of laps they got out of the pool, walked over to their bikes, put their helmets on and embarked on multiple laps around the park's track. After completing this phase, they dismounted their bikes and ran the last laps till they reached the finish line.

Photo: Sebastian Kanally Thomas Gabriel crosses the finish line in the five and six age group.

Participants between the ages of five and six were required to cycle one lap and complete one lap of running. For ages seven to nine, the challenge involved cycling three laps and running two laps. Participants aged 10-12 faced the task of cycling five laps and completing four laps of running.

It was all in the spirit of fun, and there were no winners with each receiving a completion medal or ribbon as they crossed the finish line. Also, “instead of doing first place finishing, we did a random draw, and you win different things in regard to recreation, like swim caps, a volleyball, water bottles, anything to promote outdoor recreation,” Kaplan explained.

“The teamwork, the high fives, and the smiles, it's awesome to see . . . It’s nice to have people coming out and having some fun,” Kaplan said.

The event took place a week after race weekend in Oliver which saw the town transformed into a triathlon course and hundreds competing.