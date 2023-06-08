Spirit Day at South Okanagan Secondary School (SOSS) in Oliver

Photo: Sebastian Kanally SOSS students enjoying the slip and slide on Spirit Day 2023

The field at South Okanagan Secondary School (SOSS) was full of life this afternoon when the school held its annual Spirit Day.

“There is something for everybody” one of the teachers said about the event, to the backdrop of a field loaded with numerous games and activities.

There was a slip and slide, volleyball games, cornhole, capture the flag, road hockey, frisbee games, freeze tag, spikeball, face painting, henna tattoos, and a concession stand serving burgers, chips, freezies, and much more.

“It's a good day to be at SOSS, it's fun, everyone is out doing a bunch of things,” Tracy Harrington, principal of SOSS said while noting that last year when the day came it was cold and rainy.

The eventful day of spirit is organized and put on by the school’s Spirit Team. The teenagers get to enjoy wandering around and taking part in whatever events they wish too.

Photo: Sebastian Kanally

Harrington said that the first couple years they organized Spirit Day it was very structured, kids had to sign up, “but the kids didn't want the structure, they wanted the flexibility to free flow.”

So they can play volleyball if they want for a bit, then go play spike ball, or just follow what they want to do. “We just set up the events, and they come and do whatever they want,” Harrington explained.

“Yea it's cool, we do a bunch of different things,” Brad Burns, vice principal of SOSS said as he was manning the water on the slip and slide.

The event went from 11 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. and was open for anyone that goes to the school, which is almost 500 students. Even the teachers and staff were getting involved in the fun.