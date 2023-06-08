South Okanagan proclaims support for Pride Month

Photo: Don Urquhart Mark Pendergraft, RDOS Board Chair (left) and Melisa Edgerly, President of the South Okanagan Similkameen Pride Society (right).

Osoyoos and Oliver along with the RDOS have all officially proclaimed June as Pride Month in keeping with global recognition of this annual celebration of diversity and inclusiveness.

In her mayoral proclamation, Sue McKortoff Mayor of Osoyoos said: “The Town of Osoyoos is an inclusive, accepting community providing opportunities for all to come together to celebrate their diversity.”

The proclamation went on to say the town “encourages the affirmation of everyone, regardless of their ability, age, class, race, creed, religion, sex, gender identity, gender expression or sexual orientation.”

This includes the recognition of the “dignity and worth of all people,” urging “honour and respect for our differences . . . as individuals and members of our diverse communities.”

Oliver council recently discussed the many different ways to celebrate the month as a community. This includes a public acknowledgement at council and on social media, hanging a pride flag at town hall, supporting the rainbow crosswalks, making donations to 2SLGBTQ+ (les­bian, gay, bisex­u­al, trans, queer, and more identities) organizations and volunteering.

Meanwhile, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) has invited Melisa Edgerly, Board President of the South Okanagan Similkameen Pride Society (SOS Pride), to the RDOS Board meeting on June 15 where she will offer guidance on fostering inclusivity through language during the RDOS Corporate Services Committee.

“By showing support to 2SLGBTQ+ members, the RDOS is helping create an inclusive and welcoming community,” says RDOS Chair Mark Pendergraft. “Pride Month is also a reminder that all RDOS facilities, parks, and trails are safe spaces for all to use and enjoy.”

For further information about Pride month, including support and resources, visit the South Okanagan Similkameen Pride Society website at sospride.ca and SOS Pride is also offering “Pride Swag Bags” by donation with stickers and flags that can be requested from their Communications Director, Heather Adamson, at [email protected] or by phone at 250-328- 3996.