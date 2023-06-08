Sun Bowl Skating Club members win Skate Canada awards

Photo: Sun Bowl Skating Club Yael Smith with Club President Celeste Keller (left) and Head Coach Patricia Fortunato (right).

Two local members of the Sun Bowl Skating Club have won top skate accolades both winning Skate Canada BC/YK Regional Awards.

Yael Smith has been awarded CanSkater of the Year while Sophia Fernandes was awarded Program Assistant of the Year. One nominee per nominated category is presented the award in the entire Okanagan region.

“It’s a huge feat!” says Patricia Fortunato, Head Coach of the Sun Bowl Skating Club.

“These two recipients showed full dedication all year long,” she said adding that Smith attended each session “with a huge smile on her face, ready to learn, and ready to give her assistance in any way she could, to not only her coach but also her fellow skaters.”

Photo: Sun Bowl Skating Club Sophia Fernandes with Club President Celeste Keller (left) and Head Coach Patricia Fortunato (right).

Smith joined the club’s Pre-CanSkate program in September 2022 and since then, completed all of Pre-CanSkate, as well as all of CanSkate stages 1, 2, and parts of stage 3 as well, Fortunato noted.

“She was always the first one on the ice and one of the last ones to leave,” the head coach said explaining “she continued to work hard all season long and listened intently, she was even ready to lead her group at the club’s annual year-end ice show,” the coach said.

Sophia on the other hand is no longer skating with the club but when she was she attended every single session and was always ready to help, Fortunato said adding, “She was a star role model that all the skaters and her coach absolutely adored.”

She continued that Sophia is someone the coaching staff could see becoming an “amazing coach or teacher” down the road. She gets along with all of the skaters and continues to work her hardest with the sole intention to help them improve and reach their own personal skating goals.”

Fortunato says a key part of her success was the skater’s ability to forge a “great connection” with all of the skaters and coaches and of course, her willingness to jump in and help wherever she is needed.

“As this was my first year as head coach with the Sun Bowl Skating Club, Sophia helped guide me and show me around the rink, the initial routine, and all of the skaters. She also made sure to bring in the best stickers for every different holiday and season to hand out to the skaters. Thank you for all of your hard work!”

Congratulating both skaters on their substantial achievement Fortunato said: “This was not an easy accomplishment but you did it with your hard work and dedication. You both made your club and community proud!”