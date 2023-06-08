Local Oliver artists holding reception at Sagebrush Gallery

Photo: Sebastian Kanally

The Oliver Sagebrushers are urging people to come out and support local artists at their show and reception on Saturday at the Sagebrush Gallery.

Sally Franks explained “the Sagebrushers are a very active group of artists who enjoy sharing their inspirations, ideas, passions, materials, techniques, and companionship.”

There will be “punch and goodies” at the event, along with numerous local artists that will be available for a meet and greet. There are also many pieces of art that are available for purchase in the gallery.

“Working together is very therapeutic and relaxing,” Franks said.

The Sagebrushers do a lot of painting together, sharing and teaching and are welcoming of anyone, no matter the skill level.

The Oliver Sagebrushers participate in art shows and meet on Tuesdays.

Franks added that “this keeps the members very busy."

Everyone is invited to join from beginners to advanced. For more information contact 250-498-0104. The event runs on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 6220 Main Street.

Photo: Sebastian Kanally