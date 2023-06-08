Honouring vets: Legion Dinner and Remembrance Day Poem in Oliver

Photo: Sebastian Kanally Gavin Baerg reads his poem to Veterans at the annual Veterans Dinner at Legion Branch 97 in Oliver.

The Oliver Legion held their annual Veterans Dinner on Sunday honouring veterans for their service.

Presenting his remembrance day poem to a standing ovation was Gavin Baerg, a grade six student who was awarded second place in the province for this poem.

The dinner was attended by numerous veterans, their partners, members of the Legion, and head table guests Martin Johansen, Mayor of Oliver and Rick Knodel, RDOS Director of Area C.

Patrick Hampson, who is the second Vice-President of Legion Branch 97 in Oliver, and first-time organizer of this dinner said that “We hold a veterans dinner every year, and the primary function of this is to offer veterans a welcome, we want to recognize them, and their service.”

The event is “Our way of recognizing the service they have given to our country. Veterans can be either male or female,” he continued.

Photo: Sebastian Kanally

Hampson was pleased with how well the event was going and how happy everyone was.

Addressing the dinner Johansen said “Freedom has never been free, it comes from those that made the ultimate sacrifice,” while thanking the veterans and their families as the backbone of this country.

Knodel also got up to say a few words honouring the veterans saying, “I am proud to be Canadian, thank you for your service.”

Following the dinner, Hampson announced the most important part of the ceremony where he proceeded to name the conflicts around the globe that the Canadian military was involved in and for those who served to stand up and be recognized.

Baerg, then went to the podium and said he was honoured to present his poem in front of the veterans because, “remembrance day is not just a day off from school, it is a meaningful reminder of what Canadian soldiers have sacrificed for our country, so I am very grateful to be blessed with peace.”

The room was silent as he recited his poem and upon completion, the room erupted into a standing ovation.

Photo: Sebastian Kanally Gavin receives a standing ovation after reading his poem.

Photo: Sebastian Kanally

Afterwards, he told the Times Chronicle that his sister Maya Baerg was the national winner for this contest in 2021 with her poem titled “Remember Me Not” and is framed in the building for all to see.

Graeme Baerg, Gavin's father, expressed the fact that he was a proud father.

This poem follows a long process of the Legion poster awards, which sees a rigorous selection process for the competition.

This process goes all the way back to March when students at both Senpaq’cin and Oliver Elementary schools were presented with awards for their contributions to the Legion’s Remembrance Day Poster Contest.

Estelle Pavan, President of the Oliver Legion, and Legion member Ken McGowen presented the awards to the students at their respective schools.

There were five students at Senpaq’cin that won for their coloured posters. They were Skye Gallagher, Delia Graham, Davie Thompson, Rowan Mutumbudzi, and Grayson Schanuel. Grayson not only won in the local branch but also placed third in the entire zone, which comprises around nine Legion branches.

Four students were presented with awards at Oliver Elementary, Parambir Brar, Sohayl Khodarahmi, Kiera De Melo, and Gurneet Grewal. Gurneet placed first overall in the zone for her colour poster.

Gavin’s poem goes as follows:

Remember their song

I hear gunshots and explosions as dawn breaks overhead.

I look to see my friends and comrades lying in fields of red.

With white crosses where the poppies grow

I feel the wind begin to blow.

Remember me, remember me, my lost friends sing,

when there is winter there is also always spring.

I fought for freedom, I fought for peace.

I fought for you, my friend, and the war to cease.

My teardrops fall with the morning rain.

I hear them singing to me: hope comes from their pain.

Our dying wish is that you remember who we were,

Remember what we fought for, remember our prayer.

When the dust settles, war’s end will be near,

Have courage and faith, and do not fear.

Remember to always stand tall and true,

For we are always standing and there for you.

Remember me, remember me, my lost friends sing,

For when there is winter, there is also always spring.

I fought for freedom, I fought for peace.

I fought for you, my friend, and for all wars to cease.