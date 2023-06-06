Oliver seeking community members to assist with accessibility

Photo: File photo.

The Town of Oliver is looking for six members of the community who are interested in making a positive impact to help the town with its plans to become more accessible and age friendly.

The town is urging people to apply to join the Oliver Accessibility and Age Friendly Committee which will meet four to six times per year.

The committee, in collaboration with the town, will draft a municipal accessibility plan while also helping to create a tool to receive public feedback on the issue of accessibility. The committee will also support the implementation of the Oliver Age Friendly Action Plan.

This plan will include areas such as town services, town communications, and town infrastructure such as sidewalks.

The town is encouraging anyone to apply, but particularly community members with direct experience in organizations related to accessibility, disabilities, seniors, older adults, and healthy communities.

Those who are interested can visit the Town’s website for information, or go to Municipal Hall. Applications will continue to be accepted until June 16, 2023.

This committee will assist the town in meeting requirements for governments under the Accessible British Columbia Act which was passed on June 17, 2021.