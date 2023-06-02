District descends on Oliver for annual Track and Field meet

Photo: Contributed

Sunshine filled the background of children leaping, running, and competing in the annual district track and field meet at Oliver Elementary on Thursday June 1.

Oliver elementary organizes and hosts the meet every year.

All the elementary schools in School District 53 were present, including Cawston Primary, Oliver Elementary, Okanagan Falls Elementary, Tuc-el-Nuit Elementary, Osoyoos Elementary, and Similkameen Elementary Secondary.

Patsy-Anne Takacs, principal of Tuc-el-Nuit Elementary, explained that it was a “ton of fun”, and that “we are all so proud of our kids.”

Photo: Contributed