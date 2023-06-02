Cactus Jalopies picking up speed for main event in Osoyoos Saturday

Photo: Don Urquhart Young car fan Josi poses in front of one of her favourites . . . so far.

It would be hard to mistake the sure signs of the Cactus Jalopies car show beginning to build today, with stunning classic cars and hot rods appearing everywhere around town ahead of the main "Show 'n Shine" event on Saturday along the shores of Osoyoos Lake.

Francine Launier, Promotional Coordinator for Cactus Jalopies and the mother of famed car restoration craftsman JF Launier, said 600 vehicles and at least 1,200 accompanying humans along with another 10,000 spectators all expected to descend on Osoyoos starting from Thursday and building to a peak by Saturday.

The fun kicked off on Thursday June 1 at the Royal Canadian Legion with a Show ‘n Shine welcome and registration featuring a beer garden and barbecue by the Legion. That night also featured a Sunset Winemaker Dinner at Nostalgia Wines.

The welcome party also continues, this time at Gyro Beach Park with Rotary putting on the beer garden and barbecue this time from 4-9 p.m.