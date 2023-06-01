South Okanagan Vintage Car Club presents cheque to hospital

Photo: Contributed (Left to right) John Windcliff, Vintage Car Club President; Dave Hanley, Vintage Car Club; Lissette Little, Director of Development, South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation; Ryan Smith, Clinical Practice Educator, SOGH; Dave Doman, Vintage Car Club.

The South Okanagan Vintage Car Club, which has been rolling for 31 years, recently presented a $2,000 cheque to the South Okanagan General Hospital.

The money for this donation was raised by the club at their Annual Car Swap Meet in Oliver. This swap meet is the club's primary event of the year for raising money which is then partly donated to support local causes.

Recently the club also donated $2,000 to the Starship Backpack Program in Oliver.

This $2,000 donation to the hospital is split between the $10 million Oncology Campaign at Penticton Regional Hospital and the South Okanagan General Hospital.