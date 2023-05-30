Awareness running through Oliver for toxic drug crisis

Photo: Contributed Shirts that were created for Thursday's presentation at the highschool in Oliver by MomsStopTheHarm.

Jessica Michalofsky, a member of MomsStopTheHarm (MSTH) will be stopping in Oliver on her journey of running across BC to raise awareness and combat the toxic drug death crisis.

MSTH is composed of mothers who have lost children in this crisis and are working to demand action be taken. Michalofsky lost her son Aubrey last year in Nelson, BC and in memory of her son she began making a run from Nelson to the BC legislature in Victoria called “Aubrey’s Run Across BC."

She will be passing through Osoyoos and arriving in Oliver on Thursday June 1. After she arrives, Michalofsky, an Interior Health nurse, and other MSTH Mothers will be giving a one hour drug awareness presentation to the grade 12 students at South Okanagan Secondary School (SOSS) from 10 - 11 a.m.

Jill McCullum, an Oliver mother and member of MSTH, lost her son Nick in 2017 and as a former teacher approached the school about doing a presentation during Michalofsky’s stop, to direct awareness to students.

“It's been recognized now, and in fact Interior Health and authorities have said it's really non-negotiable we have to get into schools and start with those kids who are most vulnerable,” McCullum said.

Following the presentation at SOSS there will be an event on the patio at Oliver Eats, where there will be free pancakes, displays, music and people showing their support for Michalofsky’s run to end the toxic drug death crisis.

During the event at Oliver Eats there will also be a healthcare professional providing naloxone kits, brand-name Narcan, to anyone who wants one and will also be teaching them how to use it.

Narcan is a medication used to treat and reverse the effects of opioids and is used to counter the decreased breathing in opioid overdoses.

McCullum explained that in a small town like Oliver, it is crucial to have naloxone readily accessible, “this is posted everywhere, interior health, pharmacists, doctors, medical health authorities of BC everyone wants you to have Narcan. This is not rocket science. Your grandmother could use it.”

The toxic drug crisis is “a reality, it can impact anyone, anytime, any place, and our kids deserve to be given the facts . . . it needs to be dealt with out in the open, it exists, it's a reality. You may not know someone yourself but you will know someone eventually,” McCullum explained.

She continued to clarify that they are being careful and doing everything “politically correct and by the book” in pursuing this campaign of going into the school as it is a topic that has stigma attached to it and is sensitive.

“If you get into trouble, have a friend, you stick with them, you don't leave them, be a good samaritan, no one is going to blame you, no one is going to put you in jail and handcuffs, you need to know where to go for Narcan,” She explained about a situation younger people may find themselves in.

McCullum has been talking with the manager of 7-Eleven about putting Narcan in their first aid kit, because that is somewhere people may be at night. But the manager has to get permission and has been jumping through hoops to make sure anyone who needs it has access to this “life saving measure”.

In the seven years she has been a part of the movement McCullum explained that she has seen improvements in the stigma around the topic, but there is still work to be done and “schools are an important place to start sowing the seeds.”

“Everybody is trying to do a little bit, I believe in the power of one. I really do. One person can have a huge impact,” she commented.

The presentation will take place at SOSS from 10 - 11 a.m. and will continue at Oliver Eats around 11:15 a.m.