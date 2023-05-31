Movie filming transforms Osoyoos into Napa Valley town

Photo: Don Urquhart Live action as the crew shoots a scene on Main Street, Osoyoos.

Osoyoos' Main Street underwent a slight transformation this week as it temporarily transformed into a small Napa Valley, California town for a Hallmark movie being shot here.

The first clue something was up were the two American flags and a California State flag flying high over Home Hardware. Heaps of production equipment was also organized alongside the hardware store on Monday and then in 87th St. Park on Tuesday.

Filming on Monday was primarily on the sidewalk near Home Hardware and later further up near Unity Sportswear. Tuesday morning saw filming near Elvis Fine Jewelry and in the afternoon inside Scoopsies Treat Shop.

Alfons Adetuyi, Director of the movie - said to be called "First Kiss" although the production title was identified as "Napa Ever After" - said they would be filming in town for two days before shifting to See Ya Later Ranch for all the winery filming.

The plot follows a young lawyer who inherits a vineyard and all the big changes in her life. And of course, she finds the handsome vineyard guy who's helping out," Adetuyi says.

He adds the movie "is also about a little bit of black history set in the Napa Valley, about the first black vineyard in the valley."

The film is for the US cable television network Hallmark Channel, with much of the production crew Canadian, he said.

The production spent some three weeks in Vancouver, Abbotsford and Maple Ridge before coming to Osoyoos with Adetuyi saying the movie will be out on Hallmark in a couple of months.