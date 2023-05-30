Janet Austin, Lt.-Gov. of BC spends time in South Okanagan

Photo: Don Urquhart Janet Austin, Lieutenant Governor of BC speaking at the South Okanagan Chamber of Commerce (SOCC) at the Watermark Resort on Monday.

The representative of King Charles III in British Columbia, Janet Austin, Lieutenant Governor of BC has been in the South Okanagan this past week officiating an event and soliciting the views of civic leaders and residents.

Austin was here for the opening and closing ceremonies (Sunday and Tuesday evenings respectively) of the first Indigenous Golf Championship held at Nk'Mip Canyon Desert Golf Course.

While here she also met local civic leaders, veterans, first responders and business people in an event organized the South Okanagan Chamber of Commerce (SOCC) at the Watermark Resort on Monday.

Aside from Osoyoos and Oliver, Austin also visited Keremeos, Okanagan Falls and Penticton.

At Monday's SOCC event, Jenna Bower manager of the Osoyoos Indian Band's Desert Cultural Centre gave the land recognition and prayer, welcoming everyone to the unceded Okanagan territory.

Speaking at the SOCC event Austin expressed "what a pleasure it is to be here on the lands of the Osoyoos Indian Band, this absolutely beautiful territory."

Photo: Don Urquhart Janet Austin (right) speaking with Brenda Baptiste (centre) and her husband Clarence Louie, Chief of the Osoyoos Indian Band carrying their granddaughter Royal Louie.

She also highlighted the efforts of local businesses and residents to welcome Ukrainian refugees here and helping integrate them into the community.

She said this has been "really wonderful for them but also an opportunity to help fill the gaps in the labour market challenges that everyone is facing these days."

"It certainly enabled the Watermark to move to full occupancy this summer which will be a great boon to the local economy," Austin said. She added that she knows everybody is struggling with labour issues, "I hear it all the time."

Over a light buffet breakfast Austin moved around the room getting a view from the mix of participants on what the local conditions, and what the key issues and concerns are.

She also expressed her "admiration and appreciation" for the Chamber of Commerce movement.

"Organizations like this are the backbone of so many communities, and it's wonderful to see people come together and work together to create not only a strong economy in your communities but also healthy society aspects that go along with a strong economy."

These are fundamental to attracting people to the region "a place where people will enjoy life, where they are part of a broader community, and can make a difference to their neighbours and friends."