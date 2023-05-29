Registration now open to ride in a luxury car and support a great cause

Photo: OSNS

Registration is now open for the 2023 Cars for a Cause event at Oliver's top-tier racetrack Area 27, with proceeds supporting the OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre.

The second-annual event offers car enthusiasts and charity-minded individuals alike the chance to book a co-pilot ride in a dream luxury car at the exclusive track.

Co-pilots will get to experience several laps in the car of their choosing and can bring two guests with them to watch.

"Proceeds raised from co-pilot bookings from Cars for a Cause will make a significant difference to kids with developmental challenges and their families across the South Okanagan Similkameen," reads a press release from OSNS. "Thank you for your continued support!"

It all happens on Thursday, July 20. Registration is available online here, and pre-registration is required.

Past years have raised more than $100,000 for OSNS' work in the region. They have a goal of raising $50,000 this year.