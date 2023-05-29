First Indigenous Golf Championship kicks off at Nk'Mip course with high-level provincial guest

Photo: Don Urquhart Dancers from the Osoyoos Indian Band performed at the opening ceremony.

Okanagan First Nations chiefs and councillors, local municipal leaders, BC Golf officials and others gathered at Nk'Mip Desert Canyon Golf Course Sunday night (May 28) for the opening of the first ever Indigenous Golf Championship.

The opening ceremony was headlined by Janet Austin, BC Lieutenant Governor who is the tournament's patron. "To be the patron of this tournament, alongside the first Indigenous Lieutenant Governor, Steven Point, is an absolute honour," Austin said of her predecessor. Xw? l? qw?l t?l (Steven Point) served as the 28th Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia from 2007 to 2012.

"It is so important on the journey of reconciliation that there be opportunities like this, for a distinct tournament to celebrate excellence in sport by Indigenous golfers and to create pathways for greater involvement, representation and participation of First Nation, Métis and Inuit people equally on all fields of play," Austin said.

The event will see 111 BC golfers from 80 different communities around BC who identify as First Nation, Métis or Inuit, competing in the two-day event that has both a fun and competitive side.

The event will also see 16 golfers - eight men and eight women - qualify to compete against Ontario later in the year.

The event is the result a partnership between BC Golf, the Office of the Lieutenant Governor of BC and the Osoyoos Indian Band-owned Nk'Mip Canyon Desert Golf Course.

"I am thrilled to see this event come to fruition and am honoured to be a part of this inaugural competition," said Christina Proteau, chair of the organizing committee and a champion golfer.

"As a competitive golfer and Indigenous woman, I am looking very much forward to the blending of competition and reconciliation at the same event. I am proud to be working towards the goals outlined in UNDRIP, where our event will promote Indigenous engagement in competitive golf."

Photo: Don Urquhart Osoyoos Indian Band Elder Sheri Stelkia.

Sheri Stelkia, an elder in the Osoyoos Indian Band gave the opening welcome prayer in nsyilxc?n, the language of the Syilx Okanagan Nation and English.

"I'm glad that you are all gathered here to have a good time at this golf tournament. This is unceded territory, we never gave it away, we never surrendered it. It will always be ours, the Okanagan peoples," she said before saying a prayer and wishing the tournament well.

Picking up this theme of unceded territory, Austin commented on land acknowledgments saying she is "very proud" that the practice has been adopted broadly across BC and across the country. But she added it's important for these to be more than simply pro forma statements.

"I try to take it as an opportunity to reflect on the legacy of colonialism and the harms of the past and what I can do in my professional role, in my personal life to contribute to the healing that's needed in Canada."

As a seventh generation Canadian and because she holds the "privilege of serving as left tenant governor, I considered it a high responsibility to be a visible and vocal advocate for reconciliation in all its dimensions.

"I do believe that recognizing the skill and athleticism of indigenous golfers and indigenous athletes is an important part of reconciliation."

Citing the words of Chief Robert Joseph a residential school survivor and Hereditary Chief of the Gwawaenuk First Nation she said: "Reconciliation will mean many things too many people. It will be large it will be small. It will be simple. It will be complex. There are multiplicity of ways that we can all contribute to this grand idea of reconciliation but remember it begins with all of us. And today it begins with golf," she chuckled.

Photo: Don Urquhart Janet Austin, BC Lieutenant Governor presented the former chair of BC Golf, T'esots'en (Patrick Kelly) with a Vice Regal Accommodation.

The championship has long been a dream of former chair of BC Golf, T'esots'en (Patrick Kelly).

"The championship provides an exciting opportunity for Indigenous golfers to walk together in the joy of sport, camaraderie, and, oh yes, a bit of spirited competition!" T'esots'en said.

"The first Indigenous Championship British Columbia promises to be the start of a fun new annual sporting tradition to celebrate the best of Indigenous golfers at all levels. Come and be part of the start of a new legacy in sport," he urged.

T'esots'en was awarded a Vice Regal Accommodation during the Sunday opening ceremony for his various contributions. Austin said she was awarding the Accommodation "with thanks for his outstanding contribution to the work of reconciliation, all he's done for government house, and all he's taught me," she said. She added that T'esots'en has been a key adviser to her on reconciliation.

Photo: Don Urquhart Osoyoos Indian Band Chief Clarence Louie.

Also speaking at the event was Clarence Louie, Chief of the Osoyoos Indian Band who welcomed everyone to what he described as the "best First Nations golf course in the country, right here on the Osoyoos Indian Reserve."

"Sorry West Bank band (Two Eagles Golf Course), and St. Eugene resort, and Little Shuswap Indian band and the Musqueam course!" he laughed.

"They're all great golf courses, I'm just teasing about that. I hope we all support all First Nations golf courses and it's great to belong to the family of First Nations golf courses, not only in BC, but across the country.

"And we're proud to be members of the Okanagan First Nation Tribal Council," he added.