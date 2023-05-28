Oliver Osoyoos Wine Association celebrates Half Corked's 15th year

Photo: Don Urquhart Outrageousness is the order of the day.

The 15th Half Corked Marathon kicked off on the sunny Saturday this weekend, with 1,100 runners navigating the twists and turns of a 20km route through the lush vineyards around Oliver.

Spirits were high as the groups began their journey at Rust Winery in staggered groups starting from 7:30 a.m.

With a trimmed route at 20 kilometres and a shuttle bus on Black Sage Road taking runners - if they desired the lift - up the final hill, all runners were in the Oliver Community Park by slightly after 1 p.m.

This compares to last year's 24-kilometre course and no shuttle bus which saw participants arriving at the park much more winded, with some arriving as late as 3 p.m.

Rebel Luv provided the after-run entertainment, playing two additional songs thanks to an energetic crowd of dancers who still had energy after the 20-kilometre run.

The event was organized by the Oliver Osoyoos Winery Association.