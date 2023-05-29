Oliver council submits application to map high-risk areas of the community related to extreme temperatures

Photo: Casey Richardson

The Town of Oliver will be applying for a new Union of BC Municipalities grant, which will help to understand high-risk areas of the community related to extreme temperature and aid in response.

Council discussed the application for UBCM's Extreme Temperature Risk Mapping Assessment and Planning grant last Tuesday, which offers municipalities and First Nation communities the opportunity to apply for up to $30,000 to support an extreme temperature risk assessment and response plan.

The funding can go towards activities such as creating a new staff position, adding new responsibilities to an existing role, consultant/contractor costs, honoraria for individuals with lived and living experience, and presentations to council and community groups.

The grant was put in place to support the development of local response plans to try to enhance the community’s preparedness for extreme temperatures, whether they be heat or cold.

Coun. Aimee Grice asked staff for clarification on whether the idea behind the project was to eventually have a map established across the province and the purpose of its creation.

Staff answered that many communities are also participating in the project and the map would be a benefit in outlining possible infrastructure impacts during extreme weather events, thus influencing where future builds could be.

The Ministries of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness and the Environment and Climate Change's Climate Action Secretariat are working together to develop a provincial Disaster and Climate Risk and Resilience Assessment (DCRRA). The DCRRA will be co-developed with Indigenous partners, and informed through engagements with local governments, industry, critical infrastructure owners, academia, non-governmental organizations, and other key provincial parties. The anticipated release of the DCRRA is in 2024.

Council unanimously approved to submit a grant application to this UBCM grant stream.