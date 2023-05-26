Oliver council gives thumbs up to cost-saving repaving of cracked portion of Tucelnuit Drive

Photo: Town of Oliver Tucelnuit Drive on May 17, 2023.

Oliver town council has voted to take a local contractor up on their offer to get a discount for much-needed repaving on Tucelnuit Drive.

At their meeting on May 23, council heard that Peters Brothers Construction had reached out to town staff about work they were doing in the Tucelnuit Drive area, adjacent to the municipal border. They offered to apply a two-inch layer of asphalt overlay on the section of Tucelnuit within the town, between Vineyard Road and Bulrush Road.

Peters Brothers quoted $55,000 for the job, which town staff noted is far less than a typical project of that size, at $70-75,000.

Approval of the expenditure needed an amendment to the 2023 capital budget. Staff noted that the Road Capital Reserve, which had a balance as of the end of 2022 of $128,000, was the ideal option for accessing the funds.

Coun. David Mattes voiced his support.

“I think it’s a good opportunity to demonstrate that budgets are flexible. When opportunity comes along [to save money] then we should be willing to move forward,” Mattes said.

“As to which pot the money comes from, it’s all the same pot at the end of the day.”

Mayor Martin Johansen said he though the project was “past its time,” and that damage to the road is “really noticeable” in the area.

Council voted unanimously to move forward with the staff recommendation.