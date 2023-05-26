Osoyoos Fire Rescue responded to possible boiler or electrical fire

Photo: Don Urquhart Osoyoos Fire Rescue on scene at Willow Crescent.

Osoyoos Fire Rescue was on scene with three fire engines and a command car at a residence located on Willow Crescent Friday afternoon.

The emergency involved a possible boiler and/or electrical fire which residents attacked with multiple fire extinguishers before the firefighters arrived. Five occupants of the house escaped unharmed.

Castanet has reached out to the fire department for more information and will update when possible.