Oliver council approves Growing Communities Reserve Fund to hold $2.7M grant from the province

Oliver town council unanimously approved for their grant revenue from the province totalling $2,769,000 to be transferred to the Growing Communities Reserve Fund on Tuesday.

This grant was given to Oliver back in March 2023 when the province dolled out a one-time support payment totalling $1 billion in grants to all 188 BC municipalities and regional districts.

In staff’s report to council, a number of eligible projects are available to use the funding on, with a goal set to increase local housing supply along with investment in community infrastructure entities and accelerate the delivery of local capital projects.

“I certainly support this recommendation from staff. I think it's important that we keep the money segregated so it's always front and centre and it doesn't just slowly get further away from our operations,” Coun. David Mattes said.

The Growing Communities Fund (GCF) 's primary goal is to enhance local housing availability by investing in community infrastructure and amenities. Municipalities are encouraged to collaborate with local First Nations while working on this.

The funding allocated through the GCF is set out to specifically address one-time expenses associated with constructing essential infrastructure and amenities, rather than supporting continuous or operational activities.

These funds are intended to be added to existing planned investments and should expedite the completion of capital projects.

Eligible costs of the Growing Communities Fund shared by town staff are as follows:

Public drinking water supply, treatment facilities and water distribution

Local road improvements and upgrades

Local portion of affordable/attainable housing developments

Sidewalks, curbing and lighting

Childcare facilities

Active transportation amenities not funded by senior-level government

Municipal or regional capital projects that service, directly or indirectly, neighbouring First Nation communities

Improvements that facilitate transit service

Wastewater conveyance and treatment facilities

Natural hazard mitigation

Park additions/maintenance/upgrades including washrooms/meeting space and other amenities

Stormwater management

Solid waste management infrastructure

Recreation-related amenities

Public safety/emergency management equipment and facilities not funded by senior-level government

This fund will be kept separate from other existing reserve funds.