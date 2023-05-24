Town of Oliver loses top bureaucrat to other pursuits

Photo: File photo.

The Town of Oliver will soon be getting a new chief administrative officer after the town informed the public that Ed Chow has left the organization to pursue other interests.

“The town appreciates Ed’s work within the town over the last two years. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours,” commented Mayor Martin Johansen when the town released the information to the public on May 24.

Wayne Anderson, the town’s current chief financial officer, has been appointed the acting chief administrative officer while the town begins the process of recruiting another CAO.

Ed Chow took over from Cathy Cowan who retired in 2021. Chow came to Oliver from Alberta where he held two CAO roles over the previous 10 years. Prior to that, he began his local government career with the City of Nelson.

Chow also spent time furthering his education prior to his role in Oliver and holds a master's degree in public administration, and a national advanced certificate in local authority administration.