Spring into the Oliver nest and experience local art

Photo: Contributed Gail Franklin Howes (left) of GN'R Alpaca Boutique displays felted wares, while Karla Pearson (right), painter and OCAC board member admires her work.

May is a time for blossoming flowers, birds chirping, warmer weather, and local artists hatching out of their winter hibernations to showcase their creations for all to see.

The Oliver Quail’s Nest Arts Centre is hosting their second annual open house on May 28, where visitors can expect to discover art exhibits, sales, demonstrations, live music, children’s art activities, and door prizes.

Admission is free, although there will be opportunities for purchasing wares, and visitors will be able to learn from information booths introducing them to many local artists, upcoming art events, and paths to become more active in the local art community.

“Art is interactive and wide-ranging,” explains JoAnn Turner, Oliver Community Arts Council president, “and we’re always trying to capture that variety.”

At this event, it is certain that artists will hatch artistic eggs of all colours and sizes, as there will be writers, fiber artists, painters, quilters, jewelers, and multi-media artists who will all be showcasing their creativity in this dance of local artists.

All the artists in attendance will be members of the Oliver Community Arts Council, the organizers behind this event. During the event the arts council will also be promoting their own programs such as CreateAbility, Music in the Park, and the Fall Art Show and Sale.

Some of the local artists will be well known, but there will be newcomers as well. Turner said, “we will see not only some favourites, but some soon-to-be favourites.”

Some of the newcomers Turner is excited to welcome are, the Wine Country Writers Festival, a Mexican handcrafter, and an Indigenous society selling merchandise in support of reconciliation and mental health.

In addition, “SOSS Art Club students will partner with the RipOffs this year, and have impressive art on display.” The Desert Sage Spinners and Weavers, Kreutopia encaustic art, GNR Alpaca Boutique will all be demonstrating their skills at the event.

The Ukraine Nightingale Project will also be raffling a quilt and will have other items for sale to support the refugee crisis.

Anyone who is interested in the shopping side of the event, can purchase art cards, handcrafted jewelry, pine needle baskets, clothing and souvenirs. There will also be many children’s activities, such as quail-themed crafts, colouring pages, quirky quail dress-up opportunities at the photo booth.

The Quail’s Nest Open House will take place on Sunday May 28 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. at 5840 Airport Street, Oliver. Public parking is available on the north side of the big blue building. For more information you can visit OliverArtsCouncil.org.