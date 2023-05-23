Lightning strike on Anarchist Mountain sparked weekend fire

Photo: Anarchist Mountain Fire Department AMFD firefighters put out the fire within minutes of receiving the call.

Thunderstorms over the weekend spawned significant lightning strikes across the Interior including one on Anarchist Mountain igniting a ground fire.

On the evening of Sunday May 21 the Anarchist Mountain Fire Department were alerted to a fire just off of Hwy. 3. "AMFD received a critical incident call of lighting strike and visible smoke just off HWY 3 on Anarchist Mountain," the fire department said.

AMFD responded with Engine 111, Tender 111, and Car 111 along with a number of AMFD firefighters.

The fire department said 100 metres of attack hose was deployed off of Engine 111 for direct attack fire suppression.

This was accompanied by the use of hand tools on the smouldering ground fire and rocks surrounding the base of the tree that was struck by lightning.

AMFD said the fire was contained within minutes of receiving the call.

The BC Wildfire Service reports fires started by lightning strikes at Currie Creek, east of Lumby, Good Creek in Okanagan Mountain Provincial Park, Shingle Creek just west of Penticton, Oulette Creek northeast of Conkle Lake Provincial Park.

Currie Creek is "being held" while the others are all considered "under control".