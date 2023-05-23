Two arrested after police standoff in Oliver

UPDATE 6:50 p.m.

A police standoff in Oliver has ended peacefully with the arrest of a man and woman.

At around 6:30 p.m., a man and woman exited the garage behind the home at 6142 Kootenay Street and were arrested at gunpoint.

Neighbours told Castanet officers first surrounded the home at 3:30 p.m. The neighbourhood is typically quiet, but police have been at the same home in the past, they said.

The RCMP's tactical emergency response team appears to have taken part in the operation.

Photo: Sebastian Kanally A man being arrested after a police standoff in Oliver on Tuesday.

ORIGINAL 5:50 p.m.

Police have surrounded a home in Oliver for what appears to be a standoff.

Officers with their weapons drawn are focused on a garage behind 6142 Kootenay Street and are talking to a person inside in an attempt to coax them out.

There are several RCMP cruisers at the scene along with a police dog unit.

More to come...