Professional wrestling event raises money for Osoyoos Food Bank

Photo: Don Urquhart Spills and thrills galore at the Thrash Wrestling charity event in Osoyoos on the long weekend.

It was no holds barred at the Sonora Centre in Osoyoos on Saturday as pro wrestlers took to the mat in a thumping, crunching ring of drama.

Nearly 100 spectators turned out to watch the Vernon-based Thrash Wrestling match that was in town on May 20 with all proceeds going to the Osoyoos Food Bank.

The event was brought here by Thrash promoter Nick Szalanski and local Osoyoos brothers Tyler and Michael Da Costa.

The Da Costa brothers did two events in 2019 with this one being the first after the pandemic.

"It's always been good working with Nick [Szalanski], he's always been good at promoting Thrash Wrestling and we've always worked together really well on our events," Tyler Da Costa said.

"I'm just happy that it was supported really well by the community," he added.

Szalanski was equally pleased with the working partnership saying: "It's always a pleasure working with the Da Costa brothers because they are very community minded, and they put together great events for charity.

"We're just happy to be part of it, if we can come here and bring some entertainment to the fans for a good cause then we are all about it and we've got nothing but praise for the Da Costa brothers."

Szalanski says Thrash is basically the BC Interior's professional wrestling company. "We promote the show around mostly the Interior of BC - Kamloops, Kelowna, Penticton, Vernon, and all the little towns in between."

And sometimes they come as far south as Osoyoos.

"We did Nelson a couple weeks ago, we are starting to break into the Kootenays," he added.

Wrestlers in the ring on Saturday were a mix from Vancouver, Kamloops and Kelowna and the broader Thrash wrestler contingent comes from Lower Mainland, the interior and even a few from Alberta.

Photo: Don Urquhart Working the crowd: It's all about the attitude.

Szalanski says the popularity of pro wrestling remains strong, especially after the pandemic. "I think people just needed something to get them out of the house and entertainment like this it just seems to be the great ticket."

"People are right into it. The kids eat it up — they'll be fighting all the way home right up to bedtime," he laughs.

He adds that it's an entertainment form that crosses all age groups, and adds it's been around for a very long time — there is no current generation that hasn't grown up with wrestling.

"Professional wrestling transcends generations, and ultimately as much as the styles may change, it stays the same as an art form and entertainment."