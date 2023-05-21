Parachuters dot the skies over Oliver this weekend, including one holding up the mayor

Contributed Don Urquhart

As a politician it probably wouldn't be unheard of to be told to go jump out of plane, but for Oliver Mayor Martin Johansen he willingly did just that.

Johansen did his first ever parachute jump on Saturday May 20 over Oliver as part of the Skydive Salmon Arm annual Salmon Run skydiving weekend.

The Salmon Arm skydiving club, known amongst skydivers as a "jump zone", held its annual event in Oliver this weekend because their home base, the Salmon Arm Airport is resurfacing its runway.

The club is offering tandem jumps at $400 per jump and anyone over the age of 19 can participate through the weekend until late Monday afternoon at the Oliver Aiport.

Speaking to Johansen just prior to his jump the mayor told the Times Chronicle: "I'm looking forward to it!" When asked if he was nervous he described it more as "nervous excitement".

"When I'm standing on the edge, because I have to stand in front of the tandem guy I'm not sure whether I'm jumping or getting pushed laughed.

"I'm surprise that we're gonna have about a minute of free fell from 12,500 feet, so that'll be kind of cool," he said.

"I was thinking the parachute would happen right away and that's a long time to be falling." After about a minute of free fall he said he would have the opportunity to maneuver the parachute for a bit before the tandem instructor takes over and lands them both.

We caught up with the mayor on the airport field after his landing where he said: "That was awesome! That was a heck of an experience."

Would he do it again? "Yeah for sure it was really enjoyable!" he said. When asked what the view was like from 12,500 ft, he said: "You have to see it to believe it."

Photo: Contributed A cargo aircraft, the "Sky Van" makes a perfect skydiver transporter.

Sara Landlois from Skydive Salmon Arm said the club ended up talking with people here in Oliver because of the closure of their home airport, saying: "They are so welcoming at the airport here. The community's been super supportive, Oliver's been really great."

The event will continue until late Monday afternoon and up to 20 skydivers are being ferried up to 12,500 ft in the "Sky Van" for their jump. The back of the aircraft opens wide enabling skydivers to simply walk out of the plane.

Landlois says it's been going "really well," with 80-100 people jumping already as of Saturday noon. "So that's pretty cool, and we've had a lot of first timers which is awesome." The event also attracted experienced skydivers from drop zones from all over the region.

She says they've also had a lot of people coming and doing front ride seats in the aircraft where non-parachuters can sit beside the pilot for the ride, at a cost of $50.

Interestingly, Landlois says Oliver used to have a drop zone some years ago. She also says "there's more skydiving clubs than you would expect you just don't hear about them much." The closest drop zones to this area are Vernon and Salmon Arm.

Photo: Don Urquhart Two skydivers come in for a landing at Oliver Airport

On the safety front she says skydiving is not actually as risky as everyone thinks. "You're more likely to get hurt driving to your skydive than you are during your skydive. You have to remember that everybody has two parachutes if something goes wrong on the first one we got the second one," she says.

Rick Scott Owner of Skydive Salmon Arm says that while skydivers pack our own main parachute, the reserve parachute can only be packed by a certified rigger which is a meticulous process.