Osoyoos' waste treatment has suffered a failure in Cell No.2

Photo: Town of Osoyoos The waste treatment ponds are located next to the Osoyoos Golf Club and provides non-potable water for the grass at the course.

A failure of Osoyoos' waste treatment facility is responsible for the foul odours that residents have been complaining about for the last few days.

In a statement Jared Brounstein, Director of Operational Services said his department is 90 per cent confident that the treatment process at the wastewater treatment lagoons "has failed".

"We believe that cell # 2 is the culprit to the smells currently being produced and witnessed throughout the community, and we will be looking at corrective measures over the coming weeks," Brountein said.

"We are in contact with the Ministry of Environment as we look to make operational changes to confirm our suspicions, which will require Cell # 2 to be taken offline, drained, and cleaned."

Before the town is able to do anything it must gain approval from the Province. "This is a significant event that requires consultation and various approvals with the Ministry of Environment and the sourcing of resources to drain and clean the cell.

Unfortunately, for town residents, particularly those living in the vicinity of the Golf Course (where the waste treatment ponds are located) the odours generated by the treatment cell will continue until it can be drained and cleaned.

"Administration will be doing everything it can to expedite the process and will do what we can to reduce the smells as quickly as possible," the town said.

The town also said updates will be provided as the issue is further investigated including timelines for corrective measures.

According to the Operational Services department sewage treatment cells can fail for many reasons, including extreme temperature changes, increased wastewater influent flow, and changes to chemical composition which all can effect influent quality.

"The unseasonable high temperatures are not helping the situation either," Brounstein said. "As the temperature of the wastewater increases, the biological treatment can be negatively impacted, resulting in further odour release."

Residents were also urged to bear in mind that food waste, chemical waste, and other oils and greases should not be disposed of via the sanitary sewer system, as these materials can cause issues with our collection system and treatment process.