Digitized versions of 1937 - 1955 Oliver Chronicle editions now available online for free

Photo: Contributed - Oliver & District Heritage Society This is a snapshot of the August 19, 1942 issue.

The Oliver & District Heritage Society has been undertaking the project of digitizing the history of the Oliver Chronicle. Part of the Oliver Chronicle from 1937 - 1955 is officially digitized and freely accessible on the British Columbia Regional Digitized History website.

The ODHS Museum and Archives has been undertaking a massive project of digitally archiving the history of the Oliver Chronicle newspaper, all the way back to August 25, 1937, with tentative plans to complete the project by Sept. 1, 2023.

“This substantial project to digitize the majority of past editions of the Oliver Chronicle goes to the very heart of the service we aim to provide for the people of the community of Oliver and surrounding area,” Darren Halsted, executive director of the ODHS, told the Times Chronicle in February.

The history of the paper goes back to the late 1930’s when it was The Oliver Echo, established by H. and D.J Berryman. There is only one paper each from the years 1937, 1938 and 1939 that survive in the archives.

Look through the papers in their digitized form online here.