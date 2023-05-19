Colourful and inclusive crosswalks unveiled in Oliver

Photo: Town of Oliver (left to right) Councillor Aimee Grice, Mayor Martin Johansen, Marley Campbell of the Tuc-el-Nuit Just Be You Club, Councillor Terry Schafer, Patsy-Anne Takacs the Principal of Tuc-el-Nuit School, and Leanne Spaurel a teacher at Tuc-el-Nuit.

The streets of Oliver are now a little more colourful after the town unveiled the new rainbow crosswalk on Park Drive in front of Tuc-el-Nuit Elementary School.

The dream of a symbolic and inclusive crosswalk is now a reality as a result of the Just Be You Club and a particular grade 7 student at Tuc-el-Nuit: Marley Campbell.

Campbell, who is a member of the Just Be You Club, wrote a letter petitioning the town to create this inclusive crosswalk representing love and support in the community. The symbolic crosswalk was painted onto the existing raised crosswalk on Park Drive.

Half of the crosswalk was painted on Monday May 15, and the other half was painted on Tuesday May 16.

The Just Be You Club says the pride-based club represents the local 2SLGBTQ+ community because not everyone who identifies as 2SLGBTQ+ is supported at home. In the letter Campbell mentioned that the crosswalk “could be used as a sign of hope to be one community” and show people “they are not alone.”

The ribbon cutting ceremony took place on Wednesday May 17, at 11 a.m., attended by Mayor Martin Johansen, Couns. Aimee Grice and Terry Schafer, Patsy-Anne Takacs the Principal of Tuc-el-Nuit School, Leanne Spaurel a teacher at Tuc-el-Nuit, Marcus Toneatto, Assistant Superintendent of School District 53, and Marley Campbell of the Tuc-el-Nuit Just Be You Club.

Oliver Couns. David Mattes and Petra Veintimilla expressed their regrets of not being able to attend.

“This Rainbow Crosswalk will see our Community come together to support, respect and provide assurance that everyone in the community is valued.” The town said about the crosswalk on social media.

Photo: Town of Oliver