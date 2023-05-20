Osoyoos Desert Centre nominated for Fortis BC community award

Photo: Osoyoos Desert Centre The Desert Centre is currently working to develop its washroom facility into an accessible one.

Osoyoos Town Council has nominated the Osoyoos Desert Centre for the Fortis BC Community Giving Award for 2023.

At the April 11, 2023 meeting of council a resolution was passed for the Grant Evaluation Committee to forward a nomination to council.

Fortis BC is providing a grant to charities to help strengthen communities and assist these charities to become sustainable. The grant is comprised of three awards of $15,000 which will be awarded across the province.

Preference for the awarding of the grants will be given to

organizations/projects that align with one or more of the following categories: safety, education, environment, and Indigenous initiatives.

The nominated group must also be non-profit, registered charitable organization through the Canada

Revenue Agency or a non-profit organization under the Societies Act of BC.

The committee came up with two possible groups to be nominated. The first was the Pioneer Walkway volunteer group which maintains the trail and the second possible nomination was the Osoyoos Desert Centre. Pioneer walkway is not an official charity or non-profit society making them ineligible for grant funding.

Gerald Davis, Director of Community Services in presenting the report to council noted that one of the projects the Desert Centre is currently working on is making their washrooms accessible. He said this would certainly qualify the centre for the award.